Grammer Logistics, an Indiana industrial logistics firm, has purchased Logistics Management Resources, a Baton Rouge provider of transportation management services.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Opened in 1981, LMR provides third-party management services, such as scheduling, invoicing and bid management, for trucking companies. It is headquartered on Perkins Road near Orleans Drive.
LMR President and CEO Heston Hodges will stay with the company as head of Grammer’s transportation management division, and all LMR employees will be retained.
“By combining the expertise of both companies, it creates a win-win combination,” Hodges said in a statement. “All stakeholders will benefit from the additional services that LMR and Grammer will jointly offer to the marketplace. Our clients gain access to an internal fleet of highly specialized drivers and equipment, and the strong carrier relationships we have developed over years will be further supported by the additional opportunities available through the combined platform.”
Grammer Logistics specializes in transporting ammonia, natural gas liquids and other hazardous chemicals. It is located in Columbus, Indiana, about an hour south of Indianapolis, and is owned by Stellex Capital Management LLC and Mill Rock Capital.