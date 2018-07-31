Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has named Carmen Million as the organization's president and chief executive officer.
Million succeeds Jim Stalls, who is retiring after 45 years of service to BBB.
Million was president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles for 20 years and has more than 35 years experience with BBB.
“The BBB is my passion and I look forward to working with the businesses and consumers in south central Louisiana,” Million said.
The organization serves consumers, businesses and students in 12 Louisiana parishes.