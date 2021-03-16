Louisiana ranked No. 50 among the best U.S. states overall which explored eight different categories from economy to education, according to a new U.S. News and World Report survey.

The state has consistently ranked near the bottom for years.

For health care, Louisiana was No. 46 in the nation as the slice of the population without health insurance and is obese tops the national average.

In education, the high school graduation rate was lower as well, with 81.4% of seniors getting a diploma.

Job growth in Louisiana was flat compared to the national average of 1.4% while the state lost 0.5% of workers to net migration compared to 0.2% as the U.S. average.

Infrastructure also pulled down the state's ranking, as 25.4% of the roadways are in poor condition compared to 19.9% as the U.S. average. The poverty rate was also higher at 19%, compared to 12.3% nationwide.

The incarceration rate was higher among Louisiana residents compared to the rest of the country, 680 out of 100,000 residents have been in jail compared to 419 out of 100,000 residents on average.

Washington state ranked No. 1 on the list followed by Minnesota and Utah. Mississippi was No. 49 while Alabama sat at No. 46 and Arkansas was No. 44.

