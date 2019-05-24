Hotels and restaurants are predicting brisk sales with the return of the Bayou Country Superfest to Tiger Stadium this weekend after a two-year absence spent in New Orleans.
“Based on what we’re hearing, we’re expecting it to be a little busier than the previous years,” said Brooklyn Wagoner, a manager with Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar on Burbank Drive, located in the shadow of Tiger Stadium. “People are excited that the festival is back where it started out.”
Major renovations to the concession stands and bathrooms in Tiger Stadium between football seasons caused the festival to move to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2017 and 2018. The festival, which started in 2010, had become a bright spot on the Baton Rouge tourism calendar, annually attracting more than 100,000 fans over Memorial Day weekend. In addition to luring in visitors, the festival also kept tens of thousands of local residents in the Capital Region, keeping their money in the city instead of being spent in a vacation destination.
Walk-On’s was so glad to have the music festival back that the restaurant held a block party in the parking lot Friday evening, complete with free concerts. Local artists are performing at the restaurant on Saturday and Sunday, as well, Wagoner said.
This is the first time a block party like this has been held in connection with Bayou Country, she said. “We’re expecting great, beautiful weather and we’re looking forward for the weekend,” Wagoner said.
Visit Baton Rouge officials have reported that between 2010 and 2015, the Bayou Country Superfest generated about $50 million in total economic impact for the area. Their figures included spending on tickets, food, retail and lodging.
Local hotels reported occupancy rates of between 95% and 100% for previous Bayou Country Superfests. For the two years the festival was held in New Orleans, the hotel occupancy rate over Memorial Day weekend around Baton Rouge dropped to 25% to 30%, said Ben Blackwell, area manager of operations for Hospitality America which has the Hampton Inn and Suites Baton Rouge Downtown and the Courtyard by Marriott Baton Rouge Downtown.
For Memorial Day weekend this year, hotel occupancy rates are between 85% and 100%, Blackwell said. The higher rates are in the areas closest to LSU, such as downtown and the College Drive corridor. “That’s matching up with the previous years and definitely a far cry better for the occupancy we had when Bayou Country was not coming to town,” he said.
Some hotels are offering specials such as shuttle buses to Tiger Stadium and drink specials as a sweetener for the guests going to the festival. “We’re so happy to have it back that we’re doing what we need to keep it here,” Blackwell said.
Gary Jupiter, area general manager for Crestline Hotels, which has five properties in Baton Rouge, said the festival should lead to a busy weekend.
The DoubleTree Baton Rouge, Crestline’s biggest hotel in the market with 127 rooms, has an 80% occupancy rate for the weekend. Jupiter said the occupancy rate is a little down because the lineup for the festival wasn’t announced until mid-February. In previous years, the lineup was announced before Thanksgiving.
“We’re excited to have it back,” he said. “We hope they attract bigger acts in the upcoming years so we can get the festival back to where we were.”