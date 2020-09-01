Mesh, a Baton Rouge-based brand consulting agency, has acquired New Orleans-based Converge Marketing.
Matt Preuett, who founded Converge in 2016, is joining Mesh as the agency director in New Orleans. He will lead and develop Mesh client relations throughout south Louisiana. He also will lead the marketing service and strategy for New Orleans-based brands.
“I am confident that by teaming up with Mesh, our full-service creative and strategic offerings and unique experience growing brands will attract growth and talent to the region,” Preuett said in a statement.
Preuett was named the 2019 Agency Executive of the Year by the American Advertising Federation in New Orleans. Before starting Converge, he worked for FSC Interactive, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the West Jefferson Medical Center.
The Converge acquisition comes on the heels of Mesh’s expansion into Lafayette, Austin and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to build the best team of strategic leaders, creative talent and technology to transform businesses right here in New Orleans,” said Taylor Bennett, Mesh founder and chief executive officer.