The Baton Rouge General Foundation has completed its RISE fundraising campaign, which sought to raise $10 million for four areas of the hospital.
“We are very proud that not only did we meet this goal, we exceeded it,” said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation. This means that the hospital can start building a new Regional Burn Center at its Bluebonnet campus, which should open in the fall.
The three other areas that the campaign raised money for were a new Center for Health at Bluebonnet, which involves adding operating suites, moving outpatient rehab services and graduate medical education programs to a medical office building; new equipment for the Pennington Cancer Center; and a new Ascension Neighborhood Hospital in Prairieville.
Work has already started on the Prairieville hospital, set to open in the summer, and the Center for Health, which is scheduled to open in the early fall. One piece of of equipment for the Pennington Cancer Center has already been purchased, another should be bought in the upcoming weeks.
The public portion of the campaign was launched in May.