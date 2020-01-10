The Baton Rouge General Foundation has completed its RISE fundraising campaign, which sought to raise $10 million for four areas of the hospital. One of the projects backed by the campaign is the conversion of a medical office building that had been occupied by Ochsner Health System until early 2019 into the Center for Health. The Center for Health, set to open in the fall, will have operating suites and be the new home for Baton Rogue General's outpatient rehab services and graduate medical education programs.