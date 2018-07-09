Amazon.com has applied for a permit to build a 21,306-square-foot distribution center for small packages just off Airline Highway and Interstate 12, near Costco, in Baton Rouge.

The company applied for the permit to build at 10021 Professional Blvd. The space would include parking for employees. Officials with the company could not be reached for comment.

Officials with Louisiana Economic Development said to the best of their knowledge, this will be the first Amazon-branded distribution center in Louisiana. The company operates package pickup lockers at Whole Foods stores across the state. Amazon acquired Whole Foods just over a year ago.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LED said it was not involved in crafting an incentive package for Amazon's Baton Rouge facility. The state usually plays a role in significant economic development projects.

The online retail giant has been on a building spree, constructing distribution centers across the U.S. to accommodate the growing demand from customers and help them get packages faster. But the Baton Rouge facility is far smaller than the centers recently announced, all of which are in the range of nearly 1 million square feet.

A quick Google search of the past month found reports of distribution centers either being announced or under construction in cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Burlington, New Jersey; Schodack, New York; Gaines Township, Michigan; and Nampa, Idaho. All of those centers would have between several hundred to 1,500 employees.

Like practically every other state, Louisiana pitched itself as a site for Amazon's second North American headquarters. The state offered an incentive package of potentially $6.56 billion over two decades in the state's underdog bid to become home to the online retail giant's 50,000-job second North American headquarters. Five sites in New Orleans and metro New Orleans were suggested unsuccessfully as home for the headquarters.

State officials had expressed hope then that the effort would get Amazon's attention and eventually lead to some type of distribution facility.