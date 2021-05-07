Global retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is investing in yet another fulfillment center in Louisiana to build a $200 million logistics hub in north Shreveport employing 1,000 workers, earning $15 an hour.
The Seattle-based online retailer already has been investing heavily in a warehouse network in south Louisiana. The center in the Hunter Industrial Park is near major interstates providing good access for logistics, with an estimated one in every five U.S. residents living within a 500-mile radius of the city.
The Shreveport fulfillment center also will have robots working on the floor alongside employees to gather, sort and distribute packages for customers. The 650,000-square-foot, multi-story center is expected is expected to support 800 construction jobs and open in September 2022. Employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, electronics and other household items, the company said in an announcement with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The state is offering $5 million as a performance-based grant to Amazon to offset the costs of infrastructure at the site. The grant would be spread out in two payments in 2022 and 2023. In addition, the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board expects to approve a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Amazon.
"This project could change the life trajectory for many of our citizens who are still dealing with the financial fallout from the ongoing pandemic," Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release.
Amazon already is building a fulfillment center in Carenco near Lafayette; a fulfillment center in Baton Rouge at the former Cortana Mall; a sortation center in Port Allen; and a distribution warehouse in Slidell. It recently opened a distribution warehouse in south Baton Rouge.