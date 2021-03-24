Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 1.6% in January when compared to the year before, snapping a two-month streak of year-to-year gains.
Spending topped $796.7 million in the parish in the first month of the year, according to figures released Wednesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s down from the $809.5 million spent in January 2020.
Vehicle sales fell even further, dropping by 4.9% from $75.1 million to $71.5 million.
Despite the decline, spending at retailers, which makes up 54% of all economic activity in the parish, increased in January. Sales in the category was 8.4% higher than in January 2020. Sales at grocery stores are included in the sector.
But other categories saw drops in spending in January. Sales at restaurants and bars were 3.7% lower than in January 2020, while spending on services dropped by 11%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was down 24.5%.
Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 0.6% for the month from $435.4 million to $438.1 million. Outside the city limits of Baton Rouge, there was a 4.2% drop in sales from $374.2 million to $358.6 million.
Sales tax collections were $15.9 million for January, compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2020.