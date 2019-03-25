Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC announced three key leadership appointments Monday to support the company’s goals, as well as its recent $1 billion acquisition of NRG South Central Generating LLC.
Cleco Corporate Holdings is a regional energy holding company that conducts business through subsidiaries Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC, created with the acquisition of NRG South Central's power plants and facilities that serve nine power cooperatives throughout Louisiana. The power facilities include Big Cajun in Jarreau, Big Cajun II in New Roads, Bayou Cove in Jennings and Sterlington in Sterlington.
Robbie LaBorde will serve as Cleco Corporate's chief operations officer, overseeing its daily operations. Shane Hilton was named president of Cleco Power LLC. Eric Schouest is president of Cleco Cajun LLC.
The announcement was made by Bill Fontenot, Cleco's president and CEO.
LaBorde began his Cleco career in 1991 holding positions that include Cleco Power LLC vice president of generation operations and environmental services. Hilton started with the company in 1989 and held management positions that include director of resource and fuels operations and most recently as Cleco vice president of Midcontinent Independent System Operator. Schouest, a Cleco employee since 2001, held management positions that include vice president of marketing and most recently Cleco vice president of government affairs.