Gotcha, the South Carolina company that launched its bikesharing service in Baton Rouge earlier this month, said it had to temporarily put bicycle rentals on hold because of the high volume of ridership.
In a text message sent to customers Tuesday afternoon, Gotcha said it was working through “a small technical issue” and hoped to be back in service soon. Wednesday afternoon, some Gotcha bike stations in high profile areas such as Florida and Third streets, were completely bare. Some bicycles were showing up on the Gotcha app.
Caroline Passe, a Gotcha spokeswoman, blamed the technical problems on a “high volume of ridership” since the service was launched locally on July 8, which revealed some issues. The company was finishing an update to its app and hoped to get the service up and running locally by Thursday.
East Baton Rouge Parish has brokered a five-year contract with Gotcha that's capped at $801,000. The company started its service with 500 electric pedal-assisted bikes at 50 hubs across the city, including locations downtown and at LSU and Southern University. The plan is to grow to 800 bicycles, with hubs in Mid City and in the Health District in the Perkins-Essen-Bluebonnet corridor.
Sean Flood, center, CEO and founder of Gotcha, reaches to adjust the helmet of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as they, Downtown Development District executive director Davis Rhorer, left, and others get ready to start a two-mile bike ride at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square.
Cynthia Scott, 68, waves as she and others pedal down Third Street on the start of of two-mile bike ride at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square.
John Spain, left, Executive Vice President of theBaton Rouge Area Foundation, speaks at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square. Others, continuing from left, include Downtown Development District executive director Davis Rhorer, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and Gotcha CEO and founder Sean Flood.
Cynthia Scott, 68, gets instructions from Gotcha's James Newkirk, left, before starting a two-mike bike ride celebrating the kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square.
Robyn Merrick, Vice President for External Affairs at Southern University, speaks at a kickoff of the Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square. Others, continuing from left, include Downtown Development District executive director Davis Rhorer, Baton Rouge Area Foundation Executive Vice President John Spain, Gotcha CEO and founder Sean Flood and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Stacia Haynie, left, LSU Executive Vice President and Provost, speaks at a kickoff of the Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square. Others, continuing from left, include Downtown Development District executive director Davis Rhorer, Baton Rouge Area Foundation Executive Vice President John Spain, Gotcha CEO and founder Sean Flood and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Sean Flood, center, CEO and founder of Gotcha, reaches to adjust the helmet of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as they, Downtown Development District executive director Davis Rhorer, left, and others get ready to start a two-mile bike ride at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square.
Dustin LaFont, left, founder and director of Front Yard Bikes, and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, right, cycle down Fourth Street near the end of a two-mile ride at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at North Boulevard Town Square.
Riders including Gotcha CEO and founder Sean Flood, fifth from left, move down Fourth Street nearing the end of a two-mile ride at a kickoff of Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019.