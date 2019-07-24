BR.bikeshare.071919 TS 584.jpg
Bikes encircle the North Boulevard Town Square marquee, arranged at a kickoff of the Baton Rouge's Gotcha bike share program, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Gotcha, the South Carolina company that launched its bikesharing service in Baton Rouge earlier this month, said it had to temporarily put bicycle rentals on hold because of the high volume of ridership.

In a text message sent to customers Tuesday afternoon, Gotcha said it was working through “a small technical issue” and hoped to be back in service soon. Wednesday afternoon, some Gotcha bike stations in high profile areas such as Florida and Third streets, were completely bare. Some bicycles were showing up on the Gotcha app.

Caroline Passe, a Gotcha spokeswoman, blamed the technical problems on a “high volume of ridership” since the service was launched locally on July 8, which revealed some issues. The company was finishing an update to its app and hoped to get the service up and running locally by Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish has brokered a five-year contract with Gotcha that's capped at $801,000. The company started its service with 500 electric pedal-assisted bikes at 50 hubs across the city, including locations downtown and at LSU and Southern University. The plan is to grow to 800 bicycles, with hubs in Mid City and in the Health District in the Perkins-Essen-Bluebonnet corridor.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

