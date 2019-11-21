An office building on N Harrells Ferry Road has been sold for just over $1 million to a Mandeville investor.
Snakeskin Property Management LLC purchased the building at 10985 N Harrells Ferry in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Marantha Partnership. Robert Barback Jr. is listed as the officer for Snakeskin.
Troy Daigle, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau Real Estate, said about 25% of the 22,000-square-foot building is currently vacant. Daigle, who represented both the buyer and the seller, said the building is home for a number of service businesses, including executive office and conference space on the second floor.
Daigle said he will help the new owner find tenants to lease the available space.