A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana.
HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen Lane in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was 5131 Essen Lane LLC, managed by Milton Lavigne III of Baton Rouge.
A doctor’s office is located on the 0.6-acre site, said Benjamin Graham of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The plan is to demolish the building and put a 7 Brew coffee shop on the site, he said.
The site is a “home run” for 7 Brew, because of its closeness to Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet, Graham said. The property also has access to Summa Avenue.
7 Brew is an Arkansas-based coffee chain that has 24 locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and South Carolina. The company operates out of modular buildings and all of the locations have double drive throughs.
Along with coffee, 7 Brew sells tea, smoothies, shakes and energy drinks.
Judah Vedros of Kurz & Hebert represented 7 Brew in the deal. 7 Brew is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana over the next few years, he said. The company already has four more locations in metro Baton Rouge under contract.
"They're hoping to be open pretty quick," Vedros said. 7 Brew locations are in modular buildings about 500 square feet in size, so it should take about three months to open a store, he said.
Last month, the chain filed permits with the city-parish for locations at 5131 Essen and 464 E. Boyd Drive, near LSU. Five limited liability companies with 7 Brew in the name have been set up this week with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, indicating there could be locations in Gonzales, Port Allen, Walker and on Nicholson Drive.
Larry Tucker, the Baton Rouge Sonic franchisee and his longtime employee Chelsea Sigur are involved with the local 7 Brew locations, Vedros said. The plan is to initially build coffee shops near Tucker's Sonics, because of the familiarity with customer demand in the area.
7 Brew was launched in 2017. Last year, the founders of the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain and Lone Star Steak House bought a majority stake in the business and announced plans to introduce a franchise program, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
According to recent local media reports, 7 Brew is planning locations in Dallas-Fort Worth; Indianapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; and Wichita, Kansas.