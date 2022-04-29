When it was announced that country music superstar Garth Brooks was coming to perform in Tiger Stadium, the staff at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux started making plans.
“We started preparing for this in December. We were planning and coordinating because the tickets sold out so quick,” said Dustin Loveless, general manager of the sports bar, which sits in the shadow of Tiger Stadium. “We saw this was a great opportunity to throw a tailgate party.”
As of Friday morning, more than 500 people had purchased tickets for the tailgate party that Loveless and other Walk-On’s managers have been planning for months. Tickets range in price for $30 general admission which allow guests to play tailgate games and listen to live music, to $140 VIP packages, which provide access to an open bar. People from several states have purchased tickets online.
“This is as close as we can get to football season,” he said.
About 102,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s concert, in what officials said is the biggest tourism event since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than two years ago. The concert is providing a boost to local restaurants and hotels that’s expected to be similar in scope to a big LSU football game or Bayou Country Superfest. Bayou Country Superfest, which was held in Tiger Stadium over Memorial Day weekend and featured big name country acts, drew 135,000 fans at its peak in 2014.
But while Bayou Country Superfest was more spread out, with musical performances happening all day over a weekend, Loveless said Saturday’s event is more focused. Brooks is the only performer and everyone is coming out to see him perform his signature song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” in Tiger Stadium.
Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge, said the Brooks concert is shaping up to be bigger than Bayou Country Superfest, based on the scarcity and price of hotel rooms. As of Friday morning, rooms were listed for as much as $324 a night on the online travel site Kayak.
“We’re expecting many of the people who will be here have never been in Baton Rouge before, much less Tiger Stadium,” he said.
To capitalize on the concert, Visit Baton Rouge is spending about $250,000 for advertising inside the stadium and online advertising. “We want to have our name associated with this,” Arrigo said.
The concert is coming at what would traditionally be a slow time for local tourism, because of competition from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette.
Gary Jupiter, president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, said the two nearby music festivals normally pull people out of the local market. But with Brooks, Baton Rouge now has a musical event to rival the festivals.
“The majority of our hotels are at capacity, which is great for a spring weekend,” said Jupiter, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott and Hampton Inn downtown. “That’s not typical.”