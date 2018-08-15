Thirty-three companies in Louisiana made Inc. magazine's list of 5,000 fastest-growing U.S.-based, privately held companies.
Ten are in the Baton Rouge area, 17 in the New Orleans area, two in Lafayette, two in Houma and one each in Vidalia and Ruston.
Fastest-growing in the state was environmental services company Pelican Waste & Debris in Houma, ranked 318, with 1,559 percent growth at $11.4 million. It was founded in 2013 and employs 130.
Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. The other Louisiana-based companies' rank, growth, business sector and annual revenue are:
BATON ROUGE AREA:
1292: Emergent Method, 370 percent, business products and services, $4.1 million.
1294: PPMG, 369 percent, construction, $3.0 million.
1756: Walk-On's Bistreaux, 259 percent, food and beverage, $70.6 million.
2070: Facilities Maintenance Management, 215 percent, construction, $11.8 million.
2584: ITinspired, 165 percent, information technology management, $2.2 million.
3473: Transformyx, 109 percent, IT Management, $26.9 million.
3934: MasteryPrep, 90 percent, education, $6.0 million.
4276: Quality Engineering and Surveying, 79 percent, engineering, $3.6 million.
4835: Window World of Baton Rouge, 62 percent, construction, $80.6 million.
4964: ShoppersChoice.com, 59 percent, retail, $96.4 million.
NEW ORLEANS AREA:
1006: Verius Property Group, 489 percent, real estate, $9.9 million.
1126: Palmisano, 439 percent, construction, $86.8 million.
1155: Scott, Vicknair, Hair and Checki, 425 percent, business products and services, $3.6 million.
1499: Abadie-Williams, 314 percent, engineering, $3.8 million.
1585: Southern Services & Equipment, 294 percent, construction, $11.0 million.
1923: Ampirical Solutions, 233 percent, engineering, $63.6 million.
2326: Colmex Construction, 188 percent, construction, $7.2 million.
2429: Complete Logistical Services, 178 percent, energy, $13.9 million.
2600: Ready Power, 164 percent, construction, $4.1 million.
2983: Hernandez Consulting, 136 percent, government services, $43.9 million.
3329: Sunpro Solar, 117 percent, construction, $28.2 million.
3410: MaxHome, 112 percent, construction, $18.8 million.
3675: SK USA, 101 percent, food and beverage, $44.6 million.
4370: Ryan Gootee General Contractors, 76 percent, construction, $50.7 million.
4533: MS Benbow and Associates Professional Engineering, 72 percent, engineering, $20.6 million.
4722: Imaginal Marketing Group, 66 percent, advertising and marketing, $3.5 million.
4785: Magnolia Physical Therapy, 64 percent, health, $3.6 million.
LAFAYETTE:
1547: Potenza, 304 percent, advertising and marketing, $14.3 million.
3716: Logojet USA, 99 percent, manufacturing, $6.0 million.
HOUMA:
1824: Justin J. Reeves, 247 percent, construction, $10.4 million.
NORTH LOUISIANA:
761: Southern Designs in Vidalia, 664 percent, consumer products and services, $3.3 million.
4377: Argent Financial Group in Ruston, 76 percent, financial services, $52.9 million.
To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2017. Since then, some on the list have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million.