Enrollment in the individual health care exchange in Louisiana has shrunk for the third year in a row.
Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act's individual market, known as Obamacare, fell to 83,159 this year from 87,748 policyholders last year.
The program offers income-based, taxpayer-subsidized private health insurance plans for people who aren't covered on the job.
Overall enrollment nationwide dropped from 8.28 million to 8.25 million in the 38 states that, like Louisiana, use the federal HealthCare.gov website.
The number of new customers across the country dropped by 3.6% to 1.8 million but the number of renewing customers with active plans increased 13.2% to 6.3 million. Some plans were renewed automatically as well.
Increased cost could be a factor in the marketplace in the decline.
Last year, health insurance premiums went up an average of 10% in the individual marketplace in Louisiana.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana dominates the individual marketplace in addition to private employer-sponsored health plans across the state.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana increased the Blue Saver Individual plan premium by 10.8% while its Blue Saver Individual plan increased by 7%, both effective this month. When the plan was proposed to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, the company estimated it would impact about 1,300 individuals.
For scope, a Blue Saver Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plan costs $582 each month for a hypothetical 27-year-old woman who does not smoke, according to the health care marketplace website.
In general, monthly health insurance premiums through the individual marketplace ranged between $350 and $450, which is before federal tax credits are applied that reduce the cost.
Deductibles, which is what customers pay out of pocket until insurance kicks in, were upwards of $2,800 and yearly out-of-pocket maximums were around $8,000 for most plans.
Other states have seen increased interest in the individual health care marketplace, such as in Arkansas, which saw a 3.1% increase in participation to 66,000 customers, and Mississippi market, which grew by 12.2% to 110,900 plans purchased for this year. Arkansas expanded Medicaid with some restrictions but Mississippi has not.