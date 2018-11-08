The private equity firm that acquired Louisiana Fish Fry Products Ltd. a month ago has installed Michael Morse as chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge food manufacturer.
Peak Rock Capital, an Austin, Texas private equity firm, bought out the Pizzolato family in a deal announced last month, ending 36 years of ownership by the family that founded and ran Louisiana Fish Fry Products.
Morse joins the manufacturer with more than two decades of experience in food and consumer industries, the company said in a news release, including with McCormick & Company.
The company also promoted Brad Burkett, formerly the general manager of Louisiana Fish Fry, as chief operating officer. Burkett has worked for Louisiana Fish Fry Products for 28 years.
"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Michael to the Louisiana Fish Fry team. Michael is a highly-talented industry executive with extensive experience in the branded food industry," Robert Strauss, a director of Louisiana Fish Fry, said in a statement.
Louisiana Fish Fry was founded in 1982 next door to the popular Tony's Seafood on Plank Road in north Baton Rouge. The company makes a range of food products including spices, seafood boils, breadings and sauces, and sells its products at retailers and to food service customers throughout the U.S.