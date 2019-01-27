AARP Tax-Aide service offered
AARP Tax-Aide is providing free, volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation services around Baton Rouge for low- and middle-income taxpayers, in particular those ages 60 and older.
Electronic filing sessions will be held at:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAIN LIBRARY: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.; 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, and Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through April 10. Closed on parish holidays.
BLUEBONNET BRANCH LIBRARY: 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 through April 8, and Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through April 10. Closed on parish holidays.
CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY: 11260 Joor Road; 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, and Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through April 10. Closed on parish holidays.
BROADMOOR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: 10230 Mollylea Drive; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 through April 8; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 9; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through April 10; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through April 11. Closed March 5 for Mardi Gras.
BRAC accepting award nominations
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting nominations until Feb. 22 for its annual awards, which will be presented at its shareholders meeting March 27 at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Multiplex.
BRAC investors and the business community nominate individuals and organizations for their Community Champion Award and Business Excellence Award. Winners must be current investors in BRAC.
BRAC presents a Community Champion Award to a person for outstanding contributions to their company and leadership and volunteerism in the community. BRAC also recognizes a business in the capital region for demonstrated excellence in 2018.
Details and the nomination form are at brac.org/awards. Award winners will be notified in early March. The annual meeting is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for investors and noninvestors, with registration at brac.org/events.
Garden Café opens at Independence park
The Garden Café’ at Independence Community Park has opened across from the Main Library and near BREC’s recently expanded Botanic Gardens.
The Garden Café is in a building with large windows overlooking the plaza leading to the gardens and library. It offers both indoor and outdoor seating and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The menu includes a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast offerings, salads, soup, sandwiches and fresh baked pastries and sweets.
The Garden Café’ is owned and operated by Darryl Johnson. His company, SYI Food Services Inc., is a regular at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market on Main Street in Downtown Baton Rouge, operates a food truck, catering service and also provides concessions to stadiums in the area, including BREC’s Memorial and Olympia Stadiums.