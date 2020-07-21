The parent company of Men’s Wearhouse, which has eight locations in south Louisiana, could close 500 stores and make other companywide changes as it grapples with an economy struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Men’s Wearhouse has stores in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Lafayette, Harvey, Metairie, Harahan, Slidell and Covington.
Tailored Brands made the announcement Tuesday, which also included a move to eliminate 20% of its corporate positions by the end of the second quarter. It had about 19,300 employees and 1,450 stores as of Feb. 1, according to a USA Today report.
The company said it expects to record a pre-tax charge of about $6 million in its second quarter for severance payments and other termination costs, all of which are cash costs.
“We have safely reopened almost all of our retail stores and look forward to helping our customers look and feel their best for their moments that matter,” company president and CEO Dinesh Lathi said. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities. It is always difficult to eliminate jobs and say farewell to our friends and colleagues.”