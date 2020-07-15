The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during the first half of the year is down 1.9% compared to sales through the first six months of 2019.

There were 5,300 homes sold in the nine-parish region through the end of June, according to figures posted Wednesday on the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 5,402 MLS sales through June 2019.