A surge of home sales in June helped offset earlier declines triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and put the Baton Rouge area just 1.9% below 2019 levels at midyear.
There were 5,300 homes sold in the nine-parish region through the end of June, according to figures posted Wednesday on the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 5,402 MLS sales through June 2019. Among the three major parish markets, Livingston sales were up at midyear, while East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes's sales were down for the first six months of the year.
Chelsea Meng, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, said while fears about the coronavirus pandemic caused sales to slow up in March and April, activity has rebounded. There were 1,243 MLS sales in June, a 21.7% increase over the 1,021 sales in June 2019.
Meng said buyers who were looking before the pandemic have come back out; so much so, that she said low inventory is hampering home sales.
There have been 7,684 new listings through June, a 9.4% drop from the 8,478 new houses that hit the market in the first half of 2019.
The inventory of homes for sale dropped by 19.8% from 4,573 in June 2019 to 3,669. And the supply of inventory fell from 5.1 months to 3.9.
“People want to buy a new house, but there’s nothing for them to buy,” said Meng, an agent with Latter & Blum Perkins in Baton Rouge. “It’s a seller’s market.”
Home sale prices continued to rise, despite the drop in activity. The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge was $210,000, up from $205,000 the year before. This means that half of the home sold in the market went for above $210,000, half sold for less than that amount.
MLS sales actually rose in Livingston Parish in the first half of 2020, jumping up 10.7% to 1,125. That compares to 1,016 sales in the first half of 2019.
Sales were down 4.4% in East Baton Rouge Parish from 2,859 to 2,732. Ascension Parish had a 6.7% decrease to 934 from 1,001.
The number of days a house was on the market before it sold also increased, from 77 to 81.