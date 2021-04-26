Chase Bank has purchased its branch at Airline Highway and Highland Road for nearly $2.5 million.

The bank bought the 3,000-square-foot building at 15138 Airline in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Airline Hwy JPMC LLC of Columbia, South Carolina.

Chase opened the branch in March 2020. It replaced the location inside the Albertsons supermarket in the same shopping center.

Chase has been replacing older branches with newer, larger buildings. In August 2019 it opened a 3,500-square-foot branch at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland. In September, it opened a 5,300-square-foot branch at Siegen Lane and Perkins Road.

Chase has 17 branches in Baton Rouge, according to the bank’s website. It has the largest share of the Baton Rouge banking market, with more than $7.8 billion in deposits as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That accounts for 32.5% of the deposits in the area, well ahead of Capital One, which has 16.5%, or nearly $4 billion.