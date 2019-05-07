Online giant eBay is partnering with the city of Baton Rouge for its Retail Revival program that aims to help small businesses compete with online retailers.

The company is also bringing about 40 customer service jobs to the city as part of eBay@Home, a program that allows employees to work from their home. The program, which has been introduced in Austin, Salt Lake City and Akron, Ohio, will start locally in late summer.

Devin Wenig, president and chief executive officer of eBay, made the announcement in Baton Rouge Tuesday during a press conference with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“As one of the largest online marketplaces in the world, helping small businesses grow and scale is central to our business and purpose,” Wenig said. “We’re honored to partner with the city of Baton Rouge to equip entrepreneurs with new tools and resources that will help expand their businesses globally.”

Retail Revival is a program eBay launched in 2018 that helps small businesses harness the power of technology. The 12-month program gives participating businesses free comprehensive training, one-on-one coaching from an eBay customer service team, an eBay premium store subscription and promotional support. Local small businesses will be able to apply for the program beginning in the summer at www.ebayinc.com/BatonRouge.

Retail Revival has been introduced in Akron; Lansing, Michigan; Greensboro, North Carolina; and in Canada and the United Kingdom. More than 300 businesses in five cities are participating in the program and they have done more than 200,000 sales.