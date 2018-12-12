A CC’s Coffee House has opened in the Arlington Marketplace at 640 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., near Lee and Burbank drives.
The location is CC's 45th for Baton Rouge-based chain and the first in a line of upcoming expansions leading up to the 50th store opening some time in 2019. The next opening with be a reopening of the store’s Metairie Road location in New Orleans as it adds a drive-thru and moves to a larger space across from its current location.
The Arlington Marketplace store will have 30 employees.
The Saurage family of Baton Rouge, now in its fifth generation of ownership, opened its first coffee shop in New Olreans in 1995.