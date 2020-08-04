The developer of The Oasis, a recreational area on Burbank Drive, said he’s brought in new owners to take over the shuttered Creole Cabana restaurant and plans to have it reopened by September.
Chris Shaheen said George O’Connor and Luke Forstmann have taken over the ownership stake that had been held by Sammy Nagem. Originally, they wanted to lease the kitchen in the Creole Cabana for a food preparation business. After talking to the men, they decided to reopen the whole restaurant.
Creole Cabana had been closed since December, when Nagem’s chain of Sammy’s Grills hit hard times. He eventually closed the Sammy’s locations, but the Highland restaurant has reopened under new ownership.
Plans are to rename the Burbank Drive restaurant as The Oasis Bar and Grill and switch up the Caribbean-themed menu. “The new menu is not finalized, but we’re changing it to more of an established sports bar,” Shaheen said. “We’ll have burgers, wings, salads, wraps, boiled crawfish.”
While the restaurant has been closed for several months, beach volleyball has been going on at The Oasis since the governor’s stay-at-home order to control the coronavirus spread has been loosened.
Shaheen said he isn’t concerned about trying to reopen during the current pandemic, which has devastated the restaurant industry. He notes The Oasis has a 5,000-square-foot patio, an acre of sand volleyball courts and a 1,400-square-foot deck so guests can eat and drink outside.
“We think being outside is about the safest thing we can do,” he said. “We think with the size of the patio and the outdoor areas, we can service people in a safe way.”
By the time The Oasis Bar and Grill reopens in September, Shaheen said he hopes some of the fears about the pandemic will have gone by the wayside.
“We firmly believe this should be one of the more popular entertainment venues in Baton Rouge,” he said.