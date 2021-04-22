A $9.2 billion renewable diesel plant proposed by Grön Fuels for the Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received an air source permit from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Grön applied for the permit in November shortly after it signed a lease agreement with the port for a 141-acre site on the Intracoastal Waterway. The company will decide later this year if it will go ahead with building the plant.

The plant will use soybean and canola oil, tallow and used cooking oil to produce renewable fuel that is cleaner than conventional diesel. Unlike biodiesel, renewable diesel can be used in existing engines, pipelines and storage tanks.

The first phase of the plant would represent a $1.2 billion investment that would generate 63,000 barrels of fuel per day. The remaining phases would be built over a 10-year period. Along with the diesel, the plant would produce sustainable aviation fuel, bio-plastic feedstocks and environmentally-friendly hydrogen.

The company expects to hire 340 employees by 2024 and ramp up to 1,025 by 2031, if all potential expansions are developed.

Dan Shapiro, chief executive officer, managing partner and co-founder of Fidelis, the Houston-based company that has Grön in its portfolio, noted the symbolism of the air permit being awarded on Earth Day, saying it was meaningful for all parties involved.

Shapiro said the plant would be a carbon negative enterprise, with the net impact of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This would happen through the use of hydrogen to produce renewable energy. The carbon dioxide produced at the plant through the production of fuel would be collected and pumped by pipeline to an off-site underground injection well, where it would be permanently stored in deep saltwater aquifers.

Earlier this week, Koch Engineered Solutions announced it had a partnership to build and implement carbon capture and sequestration components in the fuel plant.

If the plant expands as envisioned into a far bigger $9.2 billion facility, Grön expects to add a biomass-fueled power plant that would have lower emissions than similar coal, oil or natural gas-fired generators. The steam and electricity it generates would provide energy for parts of the renewable fuel plant, using fuels that could include wood chips or other biomass. The greenhouse gases produced from that plant would also be captured and pumped off site.

Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the plant would establish Baton Rouge as a leader in renewable energy, "combining positive environmental impact with transformative economic growth".