$2.9M grant supports diabetes patient study
Louisiana Healthcare Connections is participating in a five-year $2.9 million grant to study the impact of unmet basic needs on the health outcomes of members with Type 2 diabetes.
Washington University in St. Louis was awarded the grant by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease and will conduct the research in collaboration with the Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change and Louisiana Healthcare Connections.
The Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change is a cross-sector community-industry-academic health care partnership that advances health solutions. Investigators will use observational methods and data analysis to examine the type and number of basic needs experienced by Medicaid members and how unmet needs impact health outcomes and health care utilization over time.
Based on an initial pilot study that indicated a relationship between unmet basic needs and poor self-management skills required for healthy behaviors, the study will include a randomized trial of 500 Louisiana Healthcare Connections members with Type 2 diabetes to test the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of helping them navigate basic needs as compared with standard care.
“We need effective, sustainable solutions that will improve people’s lives and their health. This study takes an important step toward meeting that goal,” said Washington University associate professor Amy McQueen, co-principal investigator for the grant.
The grant was announced with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LaHouse center planning energy code classes
The LSU AgCenter LaHouse Resource Center is offering two training and certification classes to help contractors, inspectors and prospective energy code verifiers meet or exceed Louisiana residential energy code requirements — and avoid common problems of homes in hot, humid weather.
The classes will be at the LaHouse center, 2858 Gourrier Ave., across from LSU's Alex Box Stadium.
A Duct and Envelope Tightness Verifier certification class will be Jan. 8-9 for those seeking certification to test and verify Louisiana energy code building and duct tightness requirements.
An HVAC for Home Performance class Jan. 8-10 includes the DET class and an extra day of building science insights for HVAC and home building contractors.
Either class is beneficial for building officials, home inspectors, consultants and others, said Claudette Reichel, LSU AgCenter housing specialist.
“These classes were created to help housing professionals produce better-performing homes so their customers can enjoy greater energy efficiency without sacrificing comfort, indoor air quality and durability,” she said.
The classes also count for continuing education credit hours for Louisiana residential contractors and home inspectors.
For information, fees and registration, visit lsuagcenter.com/lahouse.
Xavier grant assists minority businesses
Xavier University of Louisiana has received a $465,894 grant to help minority businesses better prepare for disasters and obtain contracts in their aftermath.
The grant, awarded by the Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, will fund the Minority Business Enterprises Disaster Readiness Project. The initiative will disseminate information about disaster preparedness and obtaining disaster-related contracts to minority-owned businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The project will be managed through the Xavier Division of Business’ Entrepreneurship Institute under the direction of Mark Quinn, the Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship.
Quinn said $306 billion in cleanup contracts were distributed in 2017 and this project is designed to help more minority-owned businesses be in a position to obtain disaster cleanup work in the future. For project information, contact Quinn at mquinn@xula.edu.
Power engineers opens Baton Rouge office
Power Engineers Inc. has opened a Louisiana office at 301 Main St., Suite 2284, in downtown Baton Rouge.
The office will support clients in Louisiana as well as the Gulf Coast, providing environmental and engineering services in the oil and gas, petrochemical, manufacturing and electric utility industries. Powers' nearest office had been in Houston.
The office will be led by Jude Comeaux, a senior project manager with nearly three decades of experience in the public and private sectors as an environmental planner and project manager focused on natural resources. He has managed LNG, pipeline and utilities transmission, industrial, private and commercial land development and government projects on land and water across the southern U.S. and Gulf Coast regions.
The company is headquartered in Idaho and has offices in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and more than 35 other locations across the country and world.
Mozi plans test of social life project
Mozi, a technology company working out of LSU’s Innovation Park, plans to launch a beta test in the spring of a free social communication platform that will help users organize their social life.
Founders Andrew Bryson, Jonathan Nester and Chris Harsh hope to reshape the way professionals, businesses and consumers engage with one another.
“We're going to create something that connects people in a meaningful way but also enables them to engage in the world around them in a safe, private way, that they are in absolute control over. This is what social media, communication and e-commerce have to evolve into if we are to truly grasp our future and use technology to advance the lives of the people who use it,” Bryson said.
The beta test will be at mozisocial.com.
Tulane transplant services planned at Lakeview
Services of the Tulane Transplant Institute will soon be available at the Tulane Surgery Clinic Northshore, opening early next year on the fourth floor of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 101 Judge Tanner Blvd., Suite 404, in Covington.
The clinic will initially focus on transplant services, with other specialties — including general surgery, urology, and ear, nose and throat services — to be added in coming months.
Officials said the clinic will be convenient to prospective patients and donors in the area, who require multiple clinic visits before and after surgery to first ensure the viability of the transplant and later to monitor the patient and ensure his or her continued health with the new organ.
Tulane leaders expect general surgery and other specialties to begin offering clinic hours at this location in the next two to three months.
For information, call (985) 867-4223 or visit tulanehealthcare.com.