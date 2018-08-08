Billboard and logo sign company Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted funds from operations increased 10 percent to $150.5 million, or $1.52 per share, in the second quarter compared to $136.5 million, or $1.39 per share, for the same period in 2017.
Lamar also raised its full-year estimate to a range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share, compared to a previous guidance range of $5.15 and $5.30.
Chief Executive Sean Reilly said outdoor advertising remains a core communications platform for top businesses and that Lamar's sales pace for the third quarter is encouraging.
Lamar is a Baton Rouge-based real estate investment trust and as a REIT doesn't pay income taxes on profits as long as 90 percent go to shareholders through dividends. Adjusted funds from operations help predict a real estate investment trust's ability to pay dividends.
The company said it had net income of $100.4 million, or $1.02 per share, versus $92.4 million, or 94 cents per share, for same period in 2017.
Lamar posted revenue of $419.8 million, compared to $397.1 million for the second quarter of 2017.