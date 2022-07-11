The company behind a proposed $9.2 billion renewable fuels plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge has hired a Koch Industries subsidiary to design and build the facility.
Fidelis New Energy LLC has enlisted Optimized Process Designs, an affiliate of Koch Engineered Solutions, as the engineering, procurement and construction firm for its planned Grön Fuels facility at the port. Optimized Process Designs will also map out the plant’s carbon capture technology.
Grön Fuels is expected to produce 73,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and “green” hydrogen, or hydrogen created using renewable energy.
The plant will use a variety of vegetable and cooking oils to produce renewable fuel that is cleaner than conventional diesel.
The project is expected to create 514 new jobs at an average salary of $135,000, according to Grön Fuels’ Industrial Tax Exemption Program contract. It will also create 3,000 construction jobs. The company will also receive a first-year property tax break of nearly $120 million.
A timeline or status of the project was unclear Monday, though the hiring of an EPC firm indicates Fidelis New Energy LLC is moving forward with construction plans. A representative for the company did not returns calls from The Advocate.
The Fidelis New Energy LLC website indicates it has enlisted other partners for Grön Fuels. Baton Rouge firm CSRS is listed as a project manager, as is Worley, while Entergy will supply power.
In 2021, Grön Fuels was awarded an air quality permit by the state Department of Environmental Quality. It signed a lease with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in 2020.