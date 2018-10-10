Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank said it plans to purchase Mainland Bank of Texas, a move that will give the company its first presence outside of Louisiana.
Investar said the $19.9 million deal should close during the first quarter of 2019. Mainland investors will receive a little more than three shares of Investar stock for every Mainland share they hold. The deal still needs to be approved by Mainland’s shareholders and regulatory officials.
Mainland is based in Texas City and has two branches in Houston and Dickinson, Texas. The bank was founded in 1944 and specializes in small-business banking. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Mainland had nearly $113 million in deposits as of June 30.
The Texas branches would be rebranded as Investar Bank, but the staff is expected to remain “substantially intact," according to a press release.
John D’Angelo, Investar president and chief executive officer, said the move will provide opportunities for growth in the Texas banking market. “The acquisition of Mainland Bank complements our strategy of increasing market share through partnerships with organizations having strong core deposit funding, solid commercial banking and credit practices, and exemplary customer service,” D’Angelo said in a statement.
D’Angelo said the deal was in the works for about four months before Wednesday’s announcement.
Investar has wanted to enter the rich Texas market since the bank was founded in 2006. “We’re focused on Louisiana, but as opportunities arrive in other states, we will pursue them,” he said.
Investar Bank has grown through aggressive expansions. In 2017, it acquired Citizens Bank of Ville Platte and The Highlands Bank of Jackson. Investar now has more than $1.2 billion in deposits, with 20 bank branches and nearly 270 employees.
Robert Harris, the president and chief executive officer of Mainland Bank, said becoming part of a larger community bank will allow his company to better serve customers. “We believe our franchise will contribute to the success of the combined organization and that Investar is the ideal partner for maximizing the long-term value of our company for our employees, customers and shareholders,” he said