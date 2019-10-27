Baton Rouge area
Louisiana Society of Association Executives has elected as president Kathleen O’ Regan, of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association in Baton Rouge.
Other officers are President-elect Amy Fennell, of Louisiana Realtors in Baton Rouge; Secretary/Treasurer Lisa Williams, of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants in Kenner; and Immediate Past President Bland O’ Connor, of Postlethwaite & Netterville and P&N Association Management in Baton Rouge.
Board of directors for 2020 from the area are Jamie Freeman, of The Tatman Group in Baton Rouge; Shannon McCormick of LCTA — The Internet & Television Association in Baton Rouge; Ashley Politz, of the Louisiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in Baton Rouge; Cathy Vienne, of Professional Association Services in Metairie; John Wyble, of Leadership Concepts by Dr. Wyble in Baton Rouge; and Anna Zebeau, of Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. in Baton Rouge.
New Orleans area
Randy Guillot, of Covington, president of Triple G Express Inc. and Southeastern Motor Freight Inc., has been elected chairman of the American Trucking Association, a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils.
Guillot has more than 36 years of experience working in the trucking industry. He worked since 1983 for Southeastern Motor Freight, which his grandfather Aswell Pitre founded in 1945. In 1985, Guillot helped launch Triple G Express Inc. and now oversees, collectively, more than 125 employees and contractors. The two companies haul mostly intermodal containers primarily servicing the Port of New Orleans, but also operate short-haul dry-vans.
Guillot is an executive committee member and board member of the ATA and is past chairman of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, an affiliated association. He is also the past chairman of ATA’s Intermodal Motor Carriers Conference and treasurer and board member of the North American Chassis Pool Co-op. Guillot is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
Walt Leger III has been named senior vice president for strategic affairs and general counsel for New Orleans & Co.
Leger was elected state representative for District 91 in New Orleans in 2007, reelected without opposition in 2011 and 2015 and is term-limited. He was elected in 2012 and 2016 to serve as the speaker pro tempore of the Louisiana House of Representatives. For 12 years, Leger carried many of the significant pieces of legislation, advancing the tourism industry. He is a senior member of the appropriations committee and the joint legislative committee on the budget, as well as the House education committee, executive committee, select committee on homeland security, The Energy Council, the Justice Reinvestment Task Force, Multimodal Commerce Advisory Commission, Executive Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference of State Governments, and the Council of State Governments Governing Board for 2017-18. In October 2012, Leger was elected to the chairmanship of the Southern Rail Commission. He served as an assistant district attorney in New Orleans and later as an attorney with the law firm of Leger & Shaw. Leger is an LSU graduate and in 2018 was inducted into the LSU Hall of Distinction. He attended Tulane Law School, earning a certificate of specialization in admiralty and maritime law and his juris doctorate.
Catherine Gotzkowsky has joined Argent Trust Co. as trust associate in its New Orleans office, working with clients and administration of trust and investment accounts.
Gotzkowsky was vice president and business relationship manager for Chase Bank and previously spent more than 25 years at Capital One Bank in operations, private banking, business banking and management.