Payless ShoeSource has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is shuttering all of its remaining stores in North America, which includes 19 around south Louisiana.

According to a list from CNBC, the shutdown will affect three stores each in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, two each in New Orleans and Metairie and one each in Covington, Gretna, Hammond, Houma, LaPlace, New Iberia, Opelousas, Slidell and Zachary.

The liquidation doesn't affect its international franchise operations or its Latin American stores, which remain open for business as usual, it said.

Lynn Daigle, a retail specialist with NAI/Latter & Blum in Baton Rouge, said the stores Payless are vacating are around 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, a size that is appealing to a large number of potential tenants. They could be filled in by restaurants or other retailers, she said.

In Baton Rouge, one of the Payless locations is a stand-alone building at 8065 Florida Blvd. "You could make that a quick-service restaurant pretty easy if you install a drive-through," Daigle said. "You have ample parking." The other two locations are in Hammond Aire Plaza and the Siegen Plaza shopping center, power centers that are home to national retailers such as Target, Albertsons, Petco and Marshall's. "I'm optimistic the Baton Rouge locations will get filled up pretty quickly," she said.

Payless had faced increasing competition from big-box stores such as Walmart and Target.

“There are more retailers where you can get a name brand at a discount price,” Daigle said. “Payless was offering a discount product at a discount price.”

The filing on Monday occurred a day after the company began holding going-out-of-business sales at its North American stores. The shoe chain, based in Topeka, Kansas, updated the number it plans to shutter to 2,500 stores, up from 2,100 on Friday when it confirmed it was planning to liquidate its business. It reiterated that stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

The debt-burdened chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the first time around in April 2017, closing hundreds of stores.