The Belle of Baton Rouge is set to become the second local riverboat casino to move onto land after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Thursday unanimously approved a $35 million plan to relocate its gambling operations.
The Belle will move the 16,500 square foot gambling floor into the casino atrium, operating 316 slot machines, 14 table games and a sports book. Construction is set to begin in April, with a projected May 2024 opening.
Along with relocating the casino, the Belle will open a café and an oyster bar/bistro in the atrium, said Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company, the casino’s parent company.
Downey told the gaming board that the first time he saw the casino atrium, he got “very excited”.
“We think it has unlimited potential,” he said.
CQ Holdings will also partially reopen the casino hotel, which has been closed since the start of the COVID pandemic. While the Belle hotel had 288 rooms, the first phase of renovations will involve remodeling and reopening 90 rooms.
The casino applied for demolition permits and has committed $1.35 million to interior hotel work in advance of the gaming commission vote, Downey said.
The number of employees at the Belle has dropped to 150 as a result of the closure of the hotel and the casino’s restaurants. By reopening the hotel and adding eateries, Downey said 200 jobs will be created.
“Everybody talks about wanting to see something great at the Belle,” he said.