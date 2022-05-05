CQ Holding Company announced Thursday it has completed the purchase of the Belle of Baton Rouge, giving the company ownership of both downtown riverboat casinos.
The deal gives CQ Holding an opportunity to enhance the casino and other amenities in Baton Rouge, said Terry Downey, president and CEO.
“With the launch of sports betting and exciting renovations planned for Belle of Baton Rouge and our other newly acquired property, Hollywood Casino, we look forward to elevating the city’s allure as a gaming destination,” Downey said in a statement.
CQ announced in December 2020 it had struck a deal to buy the Belle from Caesars Entertainment. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Belle is the oldest casino in the market, opening Sept. 30, 1994. Revenues at the downtown property have lagged far behind the city’s other two casinos.
A few weeks after the Caesars' deal was announced, CQ said it had reached a deal to buy Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge for $28.2 million. That sale was finalized in December.
CQ recently opened a temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Hollywood. A permanent DraftKings location will open in 2023, after the riverboat's landside expansion is completed.
CQ also owns the DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.