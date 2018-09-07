Seven Baton Rouge Hop-In convenience stores have been rebranded as Kangaroo Express locations.
The stores at 12390 Scotland Ave., 8235 Scenic Highway, 2915 Highland Road, 2382 N. Lobdell Blvd., 3015 Millerville Road, 13315 Old Hammond Highway and 6103 Florida Blvd. are set to mark grand openings later this month.
Amin Chitalwala, a Kangaroo franchisee, said the stores are being rebranded to sell more fresh items. “Kangaroo offers better service and they have an excellent brand of coffee,” he said.
Plans are in the works to rebrand five more local Hop-In stores as Kangaroo locations, Chitalwala said.