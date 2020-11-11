Shipley Do-Nuts is set to return to the Baton Rouge market with a location on Essen Lane after years of absence.
Construction is underway on the restaurant at 5565 Essen, near the Picardy Avenue intersection. The space had most recently been occupied by Pokeworld Sushi.
Along with an array of glazed and filled doughnuts, Shipley will also sell kolaches.
Founded in 1936, the Houston company has 300 franchise locations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee. A Metairie location opened in 2018 and the local franchisees have said they plan to open a Lafayette restaurant.
Shipley had a location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.