Mattress Firm said it will close a store in Baton Rouge and a Lafayette location as part of its plan to shut down 700 locations nationwide.
When Mattress Firm announced it was filing for bankruptcy protection last week, it released a list of 200 properties it would shut down as part of the reorganization plan. The only Louisiana store to make the initial list was at 4100 General DeGaulle Drive in New Orleans.
Since then, Houston-based Mattress Firm has been identifying more properties for shutdown. A location at 7597 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge and at 5702 Johnson St. in Lafayette have been added, along with an Alexandria store. The Lafayette store is set to close Friday, according to a store employee, while a message at the Jefferson Highway location said the property has closed.
The moves leave Mattress Firm with five locations in Baton Rouge; two in Lafayette; two each in Hammond and Covington; and one each in Gonzales, Denham Springs and Houma, its website shows.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Delaware last week.
Mattress Firm has more than 3,200 stores and more than 9,800 employees in the U.S. and in recent years had aggressively expanded its retail footprint.
In court documents, Mattress Firm said the company's previous management team had made several miscalculations as it rebranded more than 1,300 stores it bought from competitors in the past two years.
"While these acquisitions allowed (Mattress Firm) to achieve ... presence in markets where they previously had little to no presence, they also led to ‘cannibalization' of sales amongst stores in close proximity to each other," the company said. "As a result, many Mattress Firm stores are in direct competition with other Mattress Firm stores, resulting in disappointing sales."