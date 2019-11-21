More than 97,000 pounds of salad products sold at supermarkets in 22 states — including Louisiana — have been recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Thursday.
Salad products containing meat or poultry produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7.
The salads were sold at Walmart, Target, and other stores throughout Louisiana.
FSIS says the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The contamination was discovered after a foodborne illness outbreak investigation.
For more information, read the release from FSIS here.