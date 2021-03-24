Personal income across Louisiana grew by 5.4% between 2019 and 2020, slower than the national average and driven by coronavirus pandemic relief funds which permeated through the economy.

But as federal and state government aid ran out, overall personal income across the state contracted by 12% between third quarter and fourth quarter in 2020 which was greater than the national average of 6.8%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis data released on Wednesday.

Personal income refers to all wages generated by individuals and their investments or Social Security benefits. This includes the federal stimulus checks of at least $1,200 and $600 respectively and the extra federal unemployment benefits.

Government benefits, known as transfer receipts, increased personal income nationwide by $1.1 trillion in 2020 after the CARES Act was passed last March. Transfer receipts increased by 30.1% between 2019 and 2020 in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, earnings from income increased less than 1% across the country in 2020, the smallest increase since 2009. In Louisiana, total earnings declined by 1.3% year over year or $2.9 billion but was buoyed by government aid.

Louisiana residents earned $232 billion during 2020, up from $220 billion in 2019. But between third quarter and fourth quarter earnings dropped from $234 billion to $226 billion.

Construction lost $1.4 billion in earnings over the year; food and accommodation lost $757 million; mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction earnings dropped by $733 million while state and local government lost $564 million.

Durable goods manufacturing earnings, which refers to consumer products which do not wear out quickly such as vehicles or appliances, lost $444 million during 2020 in Louisiana. Nondurable goods manufacturing, which includes consumer products such as cosmetics and groceries, added $14 million over the year.

Arts, entertainment and recreation lost $202 million; information lost $206 million; wholesale trade lost $145 million; other services lost $139 million; management of companies lost $32 million; transportation and warehousing lost $25 million and administrative and waste management lost $3 million.

Some sectors collective earnings increased over the year: finance and insurance added $402 million; retail trade added $341 million; health care and social assistance added $259 million; utilities increased by $195 million; farming earnings increased by $193 million; federal government added $77 million; professional, scientific and technical services added $67 million; real estate added $57 million; forestry, fishing and related activities grew by $18 million; educational services added $14 million.

Across the country, personal income in Montana grew the most in 2020 — 8.4% — to $57 billion, while Wyoming grew the least, 2.4% to $36 billion.

Mississippi grew by 6.9%, while Alabama grew by 6.7% and Texas 5.1% during the same time frame.