The number of first time unemployment claims in Louisiana dipped slightly last week, after two weeks of rising numbers.
There were 20,191 people who made initial claims for the week ending Saturday, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s down from 23,243 first time claims for the week ending June 13 and 22,002 new claims for the week ending June 6.
In comparison, for the week ending June 22, 2019, there were 2,238 initial unemployment claims filed in Louisiana. So the weekly drop in first time claims was greater than the actual number of new claims a year ago.
There were 2,869 new claims from people working in the accommodation and food services industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Unclassified workers made up the second biggest category, at 2,481, while 2,225 construction workers lost jobs, 2,145 health care and social assistance workers made claims and 2,022 retail trade workers filed for unemployment.
The four week average of initial claims dropped to 20,965 from the previous week’s average of 22,074.
Continuing unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday were also down, from 306,358 to 300,389. That’s still well above the figure for the same week last year, when there were 16,630 continuing claims.
Once again, most of the people getting continued unemployment benefits had been in the accommodation and food service business, with that sector accounting for 73,441 claims. Retail trade accounted for 36,759 claims, while health care and social assistance made up 30,202 claims and there were 28,726 construction workers on continued unemployment.
The workforce commission is set to release metro unemployment and jobs figures for May on Friday. Louisiana shed 237,400 jobs in May when compared to the year before and the unemployment rate rose to 13.3%. Those numbers were collected during the second week of May, before the partial lifting of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.