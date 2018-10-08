A $100,000 planning grant for efforts to revitalize the Plank Road corridor has been awarded to the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority from JPMorgan Chase.
The RDA plans to use the money to develop a neighborhood plan that will serve as a road map for long-term change in the corridor. The organization is in the process of acquiring 93 adjudicated properties in the corridor, which were seized for non-payment of property taxes, and transferring them into a land bank. The goal is to redevelop the land for commercial or residential use to fit in with plans to set up a $40 million to $50 million express bus route between LSU and north Baton Rouge.
“The centerpiece will be planning for the improvement of the neighborhood for the benefit of the businesses and residents living there now,” said Chris Tyson, executive director of the RDA. “This approach brings opportunity and resources to a historically dis-invested neighborhood in ways that benefit all of Baton Rouge.”
The grant is part of Chase’s $125 million Partnerships for Raising Opportunity in Neighborhoods program.