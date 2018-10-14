BATON ROUGE AREA
Gina Dugas has joined Woman’s Hospital as senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Dugas has experience in nonprofit financial management, having served as CFO for the LSU Foundation for more than 12 years and associate director of business affairs for four years. She also had worked in public accounting for nine years, advancing to audit manager at Postelthwaite & Netterville. Dugas received a bachelor's degree in accounting from LSU.
Chad Nolan has been promoted to manager of building products distributor ABC Supply Co. Inc.’s Greenwell Springs Road location.
Nolanbegan began his career with ABC Supply in 2017 at the company’s Baton Rouge location as part of its manager candidate training program. The Baton Rouge native is an LSU graduate.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Art Shilling has been named to the newly created position of assistant director of sustainability for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, tracking and reporting on its sustainability initiatives with special focus on LEED, or energy and environmental design, certification.
Shilling joined the center in 2016 as assistant director of building operations and was designated as the building’s sustainability specialist. He has more than 30 years of experience in facility management, engineering, project management and environmental/waste management fields. He also headed private company Lamp Environmental Industries for 13 years.
Patricia Penton has joined the New Orleans headquarters of Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard of counsel, with a practice primarily focusing on toxic tort and occupational exposure claims at the trial and appellate levels.
Penton was a partner in the firm Lee, Futrell & Perles, where she defended employers in workers’ claims of occupational disease and toxic exposure. She has more than 35 years of legal experience, primarily in the insurance defense field at state and federal levels. She also has experience with maritime litigation. She earned her law degree from Loyola University College of Law.