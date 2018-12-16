BATON ROUGE AREA
LSU law professor Elizabeth Carter was elected as an academic fellow by the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
The selection is based on reputation, skill and contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching and participating in bar leadership or legislative activities to improve and reform probate, trust and tax laws, procedures and professional responsibility. To qualify, a lawyer or law professor must have no fewer than 10 years’ experience in the active practice of trust and estate law. Carter, the Judge Anthony J. Graphia and Jo Ann Graphia Professor of Law, joined the Law Center faculty in 2010, and her teaching and research interests are in the areas of civil law, comparative law, estate planning and tax. The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel is an organization of peer-elected trust and estate lawyers and law professors.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Crop consultant Earl Garber, of Basile, was presented the Rice Industry Award at this month's USA Rice Outlook Conference, and Louisianians Justin Nix, of Maurice, and Michael Durand, of St. Martinville, were among participants chosen for the 30th Rice Leadership Development class.
Garber has farmed rice and sweet potatoes, worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service and was a crop consultant for G&H Seed for 16 years. Garber, a past president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, has received several state and national awards for his conservation work.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Quentin L. Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance, has been named to the Ebony Power 100 list for 2018 in the Power Players category.
The lists recognize outstanding individuals and prolific leaders who represent the African-American community and excellence in their respective fields. Messer was recognized as “a national model for inclusive economic development, since 2015.”
AROUND LOUISIANA
A team of LSU accounting students won regional competition and will advance to compete in Deloitte’s national 2019 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge, being held in April.
The team competed in Houston against other regional universities, including Trinity University, University of Kansas, University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University and University of Mississippi. Along with LSU, Baylor University was selected to advance to the national competition. LSU was represented by Alyssa Azuara, of Covington; Evan Chaney, of Baton Rouge; Kylie Cronin, of Baton Rouge; Trevor Maggio, of New Orleans; Madeline McClain, of Lake Charles; and Jordon Williams, of Houston.
Each team was given the same challenge statement and tasked with determining how audit technologies could be applied to a real-world business issue. The national program is hosted by the Deloitte Foundation and Deloitte’s Audit Innovation group to help students test their thinking and research skills and also promotes the development of other professional skills such as networking and communication.