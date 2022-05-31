When Kenny Nguyen looks across Baton Rouge’s economic landscape, he sees an opportunity for young entrepreneurs like himself.
It’s why Nguyen, a 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, has stuck around after all these years. A graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School, he co-founded Big Fish Presentations in 2011 while still an LSU student and later merged it with Hatchit to form ThreeSixtyEight, a creative marketing and web development agency that he runs as CEO.
But while he said it’s easy to start a business in the Capital Region, he acknowledged that growing a company can be difficult without the right connections.
“Baton Rouge can be a pretty hard place to break into, man,” Nguyen said. “If you don’t have a founder who has tenacity or if you don’t have someone who knows the right connections, it can be pretty hard. There are silos here, no doubt.”
That’s part of the reason why Nguyen will serve as the keynote speaker at the Baton Rouge Area YP Summit, an all-day conference slated for Thursday at the Manship Theatre downtown. The “YP” is short for young professionals.
The event is co-hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 and is part of a joint push by the organizations to retain young professionals in the Baton Rouge area. While the Capital Region’s population has increased in recent years, its young professional population — those aged 25 to 44 — has been lost to other markets.
Organizers hope the summit — which will include breakout sessions and roundtable discussions — will help young professionals make the kinds of connections with similarly aged workers that can convince them to plant their roots here.
“People leave when they don’t have a community. Imagine if you and I didn’t have the friends we love here, the family we love here. We tend to stay here because of the quality of place, right?” Nguyen said. “I think it’s important because the summit here brings together people that want to make this city better. If you’re surrounded by that kind of energy, you’re more likely to stay.”
Tyler Litt, president-elect of Forum 225, said the summit should also open up opportunities for younger professionals from marginalized groups who have struggled to climb the career ladder. For example, some workers in their 30s may have career experiences similar to some 21-year-olds because they’re still stuck in entry-level positions.
“Just having that opportunity for networking and then that opportunity to have people who either look like them or who can kind of share that experience is going to be really helpful,” Litt said.
The programming is varied enough to appeal to early-career professionals in their mid-20s as well as mid-career workers in their early 40s, said Morgan Almeida, BRAC’s director of marketing. Topics to be discussed include financial management, career growth and personal branding, among others.
The highlight is Nguyen’s presentation, which will tackle an issue that he calls the “imposter monster.” The term is a play on “impostor syndrome,” a persistent sense of self-doubt even after personal or professional accomplishments.
The “imposter monster” isn’t limited to young professionals or entrepreneurs. Nguyen said the city of Baton Rouge is struggling with it as well.
“As a community, how do we get over our own sense of impostor syndrome? Why do we always have this feeling of like, ‘This is why we can’t have nice things?’” Nguyen said.
“But our job is also to recognize those issues but also see the potential,” he added. “If we can never recognize the potential, then we’re always going to be in this stupid wheel of, ‘We’re never good enough.’”
The session’s 200 tickets have already been sold out. Demand was so high that organizers moved the summit from a previously scheduled smaller venue to the larger Manship Theatre, Almeida said.
Almeida said she hopes businesses will see the demand for this event and will choose to invest in development programs for young professionals to convince them to stay here.
“There’s obviously a craving for it, because this is proof,” she said.