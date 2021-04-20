Local artists and crafters will have a new permanent space to sell their wares when Mid-City Artisans opens Tuesday.

Fine art, photographs, candles, jewelry, furniture, home décor, pottery, soap and other products will be offered at the business in the Square 46 mixed use development at Government and Moore streets. Mid-City Artisans will take up a 2,016-square-foot space that had previously been occupied by Board & Brush Studio.

George and Maria Harris said they decided to start the business in order to give artisans a permanent location that will be open all week. While there are venues around the city where artists and skilled crafters can sell their wares, such as The Market at the Oasis, the Mid-City Makers Market and the Baton Rouge Arts Market, they are either open one day a week or one day a month.

“We want to provide a consistent, fair, family friendly venue for artisans to sell their creations,” George Harris said. The couple operate Harris Home Décor, which blends George’s woodworking with Maria’s silk floral arrangements.

Mid-City Artisans will operate on a consignment basis, so the makers will not have to be present to sell their items. This means people who make things for their enjoyment, but have a full-time job, will have a chance to share their creations with a wide audience, Maria Harris said.

The business will also offer weekly classes led by local artisans, who will teach how to do their arts and crafts.

Mid-City Artisans will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.