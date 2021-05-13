Last October, Jenny and Lucas Firmin decided to build a pool in their backyard. The Magnolia Woods residents felt their three children were old enough to swim safely, and the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders motivated them to create a fun outdoor space for their family.

They weren’t alone in this pursuit. In 2020, the City of Baton Rouge issued pool permits to 281 homeowners — a 62% increase from 2019, when the city issued 173 permits.

“As far as building pools, the numbers have been the highest ever,” said Jenny Firmin, who also co-owns a pool construction company, Lucas Firmin Pools.

Precision Pools owner Jake Duncan said that’s consistent with his experience.

“We did around 75 pools this year. Usually, we do around 50,” he said. "In the past, we ran a six- to eight-week backlog. Now it’s two or three months.”

Pool construction usually slows down in the winter months, but Duncan didn’t see a seasonal slump this year. Duncan and Firmin credit the pandemic for stoking demand for comfortable, safe outdoor gathering spots.

“A lot of it has to do with COVID,” Duncan said. “People weren’t comfortable with traveling, so they created their own oasis at home.”

Firmin started building her family’s pool in October 2020. Seven months later, it’s still unfinished. Unprecedented demand, pandemic-related labor shortages, supply chain issues and fallout from other natural disasters combined to drive up wait times and prices for new pools.

Shortly after Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana on August 27, 2020, a fire at BioLab knocked the chemical plant out of service, resulting in a shortage of chlorine, among other pool treatment products. That chlorine shortage continues to affect pool owners.

“My distributor put a limit on the amount of chlorine each customer could buy,” Firmin said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The winter storm in Texas, which killed 111 people, also froze pools and damaged pool equipment statewide.

“That hard freeze destroyed a lot of pumps, filters, lights and other equipment to run a pool, and a lot of that equipment had to be replaced,” Firmin said. “That’s caused delays as well.”

Firmin says prices for pool equipment, like heaters and tiles, have increased by 30%. The added costs and extended wait times for her own pool give her empathy for her customers, who face the same hassles.

+2 Pools becoming safe havens between fences as people hunkered down during pandemic Local swimming pool installers and suppliers said they are seeing an uptick in business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody’s looking for these parts for pools,” Firmin said. “Our distributor had 12 heaters, and we bought all of them. Within a week and a half, they were all assigned to clients who were waiting for heaters.”

Real estate agents and homebuyers say the demand for pools has affected the housing market. Houses with pools have been selling quickly, said Monica Dascher, who moved to Baton Rouge from Canada last October and knew she wanted a pool for her family of five.

“Anytime there was a house on the market with a pool, it lasted a day, if that,” Dascher said. “They were just gone immediately.”

Dascher opted to buy her dream home and add a pool later, even though she knew it would mean longer wait times. She ultimately chose a fiberglass, saltwater version built by Precision Pools. Right now, her backyard has a giant hole, thanks in part to another source of delays: rainy weather. But Dascher sees a light at the end of the tunnel and hopes to be in her pool by Memorial Day.

“We saw, in talking to the different pool companies, they were definitely very, very busy, but it’s nice knowing if (a pandemic) ever happens again, we do have this beautiful oasis,” Dascher said. “(Our pool) should be finished as soon as it stops raining, and my yard can dry up. It just needs to stop raining.”