Some major crops in Louisiana were impacted by heavy rains during Hurricane Barry in late July.

Some soybeans and rice fields were flooded in addition to damage to corn crops and sugar cane fields, according to specialists at the LSU AgCenter who reached out to farmers.

Rice plants were underwater near Oberlin and Ville Platte in addition to Bunkie and Simmesport. Many rice fields in Louisiana were ready for harvest but there were some rice plants still flowering, which may have been damaged by the storm, including about 1,500 acres of rice in Vermilion Parish.

The biggest concern is the onset of disease for plants under water. Most of the state's soybeans were spared but those without access to oxygen may not last long enough to harvest.

"We really won't know the extent of the damage for days," said Dustin Harrell, rice specialist with the LSU AgCenter.

For example, a rice farmer in Eunice has 40 of 110 acres underwater after the storm. Another farmer in Whiteville had more than 700 acres of soybeans underwater.

Acadia Parish had less damage to soybean crops because water drained quickly, according to LSU AgCenter staff. There were about 4,000 acres of sugar cane with standing water in the Henry and Intracoastal City areas, which is what happened during hurricanes Rita and Ike. In general, those crops fared well once the water drained away.

