BATON ROUGE AREA
Dr. Steven Heymsfield, professor and director of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center’s Metabolism-Body Composition Lab, will serve as president of The Obesity Society.
Also elected by the society were Leanne Redman, professor and director of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Women’s Health Lab at Pennington, as councilor with portfolio at-large and Jacqueline Stephens, professor and director of the Adipocyte Biology Lab at Pennington, as councilor, basic/experimental/preclinical.
Redman also holds the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority Endowed Fellowship. Stephens also is co-director of Pennington Biomedical’s Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center and holds the Claude B. Pennington Jr. Endowed Chair in Biomedical Research. Both are fellows of The Obesity Society.
Heymsfield has been an active member of the organization since 1990. He has served on the council and on the development, ethics, audit, nominating, finance and executive committees. He was president-elect for 2017-18. In addition, Heymsfield has served as an associate editor for the scientific journal Obesity, published by the society. He was elected a fellow in 2014.
LAFAYETTE AREA
MidSouth Bank has named Jana Manley as senior vice president, director of product management.
Manley, who has more than 20 years of banking experience, was director of growth and engagement marketing at Synovus Bank in Columbus, Georgia, and previously senior vice president, delivery channel group manager at Hancock Bank in Gulfport, Mississippi. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Auburn University, an MBA in strategic management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and graduated from the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Donna Lednicky joined the Louisiana Landmarks Society as the director of business operations.
She was the director of marketing and development for the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre in Luang Prabang, Laos, and as the manager for Sangam World Centre in Pune, India. She has experience in nonprofit administration in the U.S. and abroad, with a foundation in development and museums. She has a master's degree in art education with a specialization in museum education from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in recreation and parks from Texas A&M University.