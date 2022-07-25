Aldi has purchased a 1.7 acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million.
The fast growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
Aldi filed plans in March to build a nearly 20,500-square-foot freestanding store in front of Total Wine. The chain had run ads on its website for a store manager trainee at the location.
Aldi has been growing rapidly across south Louisiana. Since February it has opened stores in Lafayette, Slidell and New Iberia. A second Lafayette store is set to open Aug. 17 and plans are to add stores in LaPlace, Metairie, Covington and Marrero by early 2023.
This is the third piece of property in metro Baton Rouge the company has purchased in recent years.
In May 2020, the company bought an 11.1-acre site at 2327 O'Neal Lane, and in January 2021, it bought 3.5 acres in the Settlement at Shoe Creek traditional neighborhood development in Central.
Last summer, it posted advertisements online for trainee managers for stores at those Baton Rouge-area stores. But in February, officials with the chain said there was no information to share when the O'Neal or Central stores would open.
Aldi was launched in Essen, Germany, in 1961 and came to the U.S. in 1976. It currently has 2,100 stores in 37 states and has said it is on track to become the third-largest grocery chain in the country by the end of this year.
Aldi stores are smaller than traditional grocery stores, at about 12,000 square feet, with a layout designed for simplicity and efficiency, the company said. Nearly all the products Aldi offers are its own brands.
The company is building a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution hub in Loxley, Alabama that will service up to 100 Gulf Coast stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and south Georgia. It is set to open later this year.