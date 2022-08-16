The owner of B-Quik gas stations and Benny's car wash and oil change businesses in the Baton Rouge area has been fined $17,403 by federal workplace safety regulators after a customer stabbed an assistant manager at a Greenwell Springs gas station earlier this year, officials said.
The stabbing was a dramatic and violent assault on Feb. 6 in which a Baton Rouge firefighter rushed into the store armed with a pistol to halt the stabbing but later struggled to subdue the attacker who has since been determined to be mentally unfit to stand trial.
Investigators with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration accused the business owner of failing to protect employees from workplace violence and failing to report the February stabbing within 24 hours, as required, agency officials said in a statement. The business waited 15 days to do so.
OSHA officials said employers have a legal obligation to reduce hazards from violence on the job and to ensure workers are trained to avoid those hazards. The fine and warnings from federal regulators comes as Baton Rouge experiences one of its most violent years, with the murder rate this year on pace to be one of the highest ever.
During OSHA's probe of the stabbing, inspectors learned that the B-Quik gas station at 9227 Greenwell Springs Road had had several previous instances of violence in the past year, agency officials added.
"With regard to workplace violence, OSHA has identified certain industries and tasks that place employees at increased risk. When an employer operates a location in a high crime area and there have been previous incidents of threats at the location, employers must take precautions and train employees," said Juan Rodriguez, an OSHA spokesman.
The allegation that B-Quik failed to protect employees was deemed a "serious" OSHA violation and garnered a $10,151 fine.
The failure to report was a lesser violation that garnered at $7,252 fine, the OSHA citation against B-Quik says.
A Benny's Car Wash on Perkins Road had two shootings in June that killed two people after violence from the streets wound up at or near the business, but OSHA officials said the new citations aren't tied to those incidents. In neither of those incidents was an employee of the car wash injured.
According to the citation, companies must have comprehensive plans to avoid workplace violence, including by conducting analyses to identify "environmental and operational risks for violence" and finding ways to reduce those risks.
Some measures could include installing ballistic enclosures, security doors and designated areas to count money, as well as ensuring employees report hostile behavior from customers, the citation says.
About 14% of the roughly 25,480 worker injuries nationally between 2016 and 2020 came from intentional injuries caused by another person, according to federal safety data.
“Workplace violence remains a leading cause of occupational fatalities in the U.S.,” Roderic Chube, OSHA's area director in Baton Rouge, said in a statement.
B-Quik officials declined to comment on Tuesday about the OSHA violations.
The accused attacker, Vernell Parker, 24, of Baton Rouge later told officers he suffered from schizophrenia, was off his medication and had "voices in his head." He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Before stabbing the assistant manager multiple times, OSHA investigators later determined, Parker had entered the store carrying a knife while the assistant manager was behind the counter with two other employees, agency officials said in a statement.
No other customers were inside the store at the time.
After some time, about 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Parker got in an argument with the assistant manager over whether he could enter a restricted area behind the cash register, police said.
Parker pulled out the long knife and started stabbing the assistant manager, police said.
That's when one of the assistant manager's co-workers summoned the firefighter from the parking lot. Carrying his pistol, the firefighter stopped the repeated stabbings, but he struggled with the Parker over the gun and it fired in advertently, police said.
Parker got on top of him and held him down for several minutes, police said, and later paced around the gas station until officers were able to arrest him.
In late May, East Baton Rouge Parish Judge Ronald Johnson found Parker was incompetent to stand trial.
The judge followed the advice of two mental health professionals called by the court to conduct a sanity review for Parker. He comes back up for review Aug. 30.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, schizophrenia is a rare mental health condition that can cause hallucinations and delusions but only rarely leads people to violence.
The Advocate reporter James Finn contributed to this story.