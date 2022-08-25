About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another.
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday agreed to extend a contract that grants Community a $37,000 first-year tax break at its La. 1 facility near the Interstate 10 bridge while nixing a second contract that would have granted a $24,000 break in its first year.
The second contract caused issues when Community, in a good faith effort after failing to hit required job creation targets, declined to take the contract’s property tax exemption for 2021. That effectively put that taxable value back on West Baton Rouge Parish’s tax rolls and voided the contract, a move the board formalized Wednesday.
The contracts first went before the board in June because Community missed its job creation requirements for 2019 and 2020. Community officials chalked up the low 2020 totals to COVID-related issues.
The renewed contract called for Community to create 484 jobs at the facility at a total payroll of about $31 million. The company created 458 jobs in 2020 but exceeded the payroll tally at $37.8 million.
The rescinded deal required the coffee maker to create another two jobs at a total salary of $64,000. The company made no new jobs under that deal.
During the board’s June meeting, a West Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce official, speaking on behalf of Community, said the company had “removed the exemption from the tax returns that they filed” because it fell short of its job expectations.
That pronouncement caused board officials to wonder whether Community had inadvertently punted on its ITEP breaks altogether. The board shifted the matter to its August meeting to give Community and Louisiana Economic Development more time to resolve the issue.
At its meeting Wednesday, the board re-reviewed both Community contracts, terminating the smaller deal and re-upping the larger deal with no debate. West Baton Rouge Parish officials, in letters to the board, had voiced support for renewing the larger deal without penalties.
Community Coffee Chief Financial Officer Annette Vaccaro told the board the company’s hiring has picked back up in 2022. It now has 510 employees across the state.
“We think it’s going to grow from there,” Vaccaro said. “We’re continuing to hire on top of that 510 that we currently have.”